Hilarious moment dove refuses to fly when released at wedding

A dove release at a wedding didn't go to plan when one of the birds decided it wasn't in the mood to fly.

Amusing footage shows the bride throwing the white bird into the air before it refused.

"I was shocked when the bird didn’t move and fell straight to the floor but thankfully it was not hurt," said the bride, Kristine Elipe. "It just hit the ground like a burrito and not a bird."

On the second attempt, however, he made an extra effort to fly properly. Phew.

