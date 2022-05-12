Viral 'arm twist' challenge is so simple yet so difficult at the same time

An 'arm twist' challenge is going viral on TikTok, and has left users scratching their heads on just how to do it.

"My great uncle used to play this trick on me back in the early 90s," one user, Jon, shared after his version blew up. "(I) never thought it would be such a hit today!"

The simple trick needs you to cross your arms in front of you, link your hands, and then turn them over. It sounds simple, but apparently no one gets it on the first try.



