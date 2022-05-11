Robert Smith's Hall of Fame induction sums up difference between Brits and Americans

A hilarious clip of The Cure's Robert Smith shutting down a reporter during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction has resurfaced all over again - and it sums up perfectly the difference between Brits and Americans.

The band were inducted in 2019, when an interviewer bouncily came up to the moody rockers in all black on the red carpet and exclaimed: "Are you as excited as I am?!"

Robert Smith failed to crack a smile before responding, "by the sounds of it, no," leaving the woman stunned, and the internet laughing.

