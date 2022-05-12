Rare footage captures lions and rhinos in intimidating stand-off

The rare moment some fierce lions had a standoff with a group of rhinos has been caught on camera in South Africa.

Taken at Kruger National Park, the clip shows the big cats trying to find a way to attack the horned beasts, before they fight back and group together and scare them away. The lions even appear intimidated by the size of the rhinos in comparison to them.

"In the six years we've been in the Kruger, we've seen a rhino/lion encounter maybe twice," says Mark, who filmed the incident.

