Insane tattoo artist will give you realistic abs in two days

A Manchester-based tattoo artist is transforming people's stomachs by drawing on permanent abs.

In a clip posted to social media, one client can be seen wanting Eddie Hall as his inspiration, and just two days and a whole lot of ink later, he was complete with a brand new six-pack.

Dean Gunther is best known for his colour realism tattoo, and it shows in comments.

“Can't be real,” commented one user, while another added: "Might as well go all the way - finish chest, arms and back."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

