Parliament's Black Rod x AC/DC is the collab you never knew you needed

A comedian has sent the internet into meltdown after he seamlessly remixed AC/DC's classic track 'Thunderstruck' with the powerful entrance of Black Rod at the state opening of parliament.

Changing the word 'thunder' for 'Black Rod', the scene of Sarah Clarke OBE charging down the House of Commons with onlookers staring intently becomes all the more intense.

The Black Rod is responsible for controlling access to and maintaining order within the House of Lords, and plays a key part in parliament's reopening.

