A British influencer who believes they're Korean has appeared on Channel 4's Would You Rather series on YouTube to argue that you can choose your race.

Oli London is known for their controversial look, which has been enhanced to appear more 'Korean'.

"I used to live in Korea for one year, I love the history, the culture and the people," they argued about the backlash to them coming out as 'transracial'. "I've put myself through a lot of pain, I've had a lot of surgery procedures to have a Korean aesthetic.

