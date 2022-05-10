Non-profit puts together incredible prom for young people with special needs

A non-profit has put together an incredible prom night for young people in Minnesota with special needs, giving them chance to socialise with people their own age, and similar personalities.

"I don't usually get out of the house very often so that's why I'm excited because I can get out and be around a lot of people," 22-year-old Brandon Saldana told Fox 9.

Dubbed 'A Night To Remember', it's set to be a dazzling display, where guests are given suits and dresses, and the girls get their hair and makeup done professionally.

