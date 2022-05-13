Guy pranks dad while meeting The Chase star in airport

One dad got the surprise of his life while in an airport in Greece - but it wasn't that he met The Chase star Shaun Wallace, also known as the Dark Destroyer.

Unfortunately for him, upon spotting the chaser, his son was quick to connect his phone to the Bluetooth speaker in their luggage, blaring out the quiz show's theme song in front of the celeb.

Instantly turning around, the chaser laughed the prank off, and started jamming out to the song with the pair.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

