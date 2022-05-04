A guy has committed to working out until Taco Bell agree to bring back his favourite menu item, and has accidentally got ripped in the process.

Chris Sandberg is willing to go to great lengths to get the grilled stuft nachos, and weighing in at 300 pounds last year when they were removed from the menu. After 473 days, he's lost nearly 100 pounds.

The restaurant is showing no sign of the nachos returning, and Sandberg is committed to his new regime until they do.

