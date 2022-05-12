Comedian dubs herself into Michael Gove's bizarre BBC Breakfast interview

A comedian has hilariously dubbed herself into presenter Dan Walker's spot during the Michael Gove interview that saw him use bizarre voices to get his point across.

Rosie Holt took the opportunity to show how she would've reacted to his appearance, looking more uncomfortable every time he brought out one of his new 'characters'.

"So, what am I looking at here?... is one or both of them a comedy act?" one person commented, while another quipped, "One is a comedy act. The other is a joke."

