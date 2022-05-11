People are losing it at Latvia's Eurovision song telling them to 'eat p****' not meat

The internet is going into meltdown over Latvia's Eurovision semi-final performance, where they used their song to promote veganism in a rather bizarre way.

"Instead of meat, I eat veggies and p****, I like them both fresh, like them both juicy," they opened the song with, as the funky, upbeat tune of trumpets blared around them.

Known as 'Eat Your Salad', the band, Citi Zēni, were inspired to create it after appearing on a cooking show with a hard-core vegan who changed their views.

They did not make it to Saturday's final.

