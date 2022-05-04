Hilarious clip shows moment grumpy chicken fights its own reflection

A hilarious clip of a grumpy chicken squaring up to itself after seeing its own reflection is going viral for all the right reasons.

The video was taken in Manila, Philippines, by onlook Hamad Muharam, when he spotted the bird staring intensely into a car door.

Getting braver and braver as the clip goes on, the chicken eventually goes to headbutt the other 'chicken' in the reflection, and bangs straight into the door, failing to realise how mirroring works.

