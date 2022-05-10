Viral video recreating Amber Heard's testimony with pet cats raises eyebrows

A viral video of pet cats recreating Amber Heard's testimony during her trial against Johnny Depp has been raising eyebrows for 'romanticising' the case.

In the clip, which now has over 14 million views, the cats are dressed as the actor and his ex wife, and go on to slap each other with Heard's in-court statement playing over the top as the narrator.

While some find it hilariously cute, others aren't happy that light is being made of a serious subject surrounding abuse.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

