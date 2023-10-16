Paul Mescal was spotted at the Stade De France over the weekend watching Ireland in the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand.

Unfortunately for the team, who were 17 games unbeaten until that point, it ended with a 28-24 loss - and Mescal made no effort to hide how gutted he was.

However, as with any time the Normal People actor does so much as breathes, the internet was flooded with thirst comments offering to comfort him.

