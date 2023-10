Ed Sheeran has been spotted at Ipswich Town FC pouring pints and dishing up pies for hungry football fans as the club took on Hull City.

The 32-year-old is a loyal supporter of the club, and was also filmed in the changing room with the players belting out his hit track, 'Perfect'.

Celebrations weren't short-lived either, as the team brought home a 3-0 victory at their Portman Road ground.

