Jimmy Savile poking fun at crimes in Louis Theroux documentary resurfaces

A haunting Jimmy Savile interview with Louis Theroux has resurfaced following the release of Channel 4's The Reckoning.

In the clip from 2001, Savile seems to be pushing the boundaries, confronting accusations that were proven true following his death.

“[If] you said to me, ‘You are alleged to have…[done something improper]’...", he began, turning up to the journalist's offices in an inappropriate outfit consisting of a fishnet vest and shorts.

“My answer would be, ‘It would be a lot worse if it were true’.”

