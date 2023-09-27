Britney Spears dances with knives in worrying new Instagram clip

Britney Spears has sparked concern among fans after posting a video of herself seemingly dancing with knives.

The singer waved the 'sharp' tools around as her small dogs watched on in the background, however, all is not as it seems.

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today", she wrote on social media alongside the alarming clip, before clarifying: "Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon."

