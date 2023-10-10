Russell Brand's interview with Jimmy Savile resurfaces following The Reckoning

A controversial clip of Russell Brand and Jimmy Savile's 2007 radio interview is going viral following the broadcast of The Reckoning.

In the clip, Brand offered up his assistant 'naked' to the disgraced sex offender (before his crimes had come to light).

"Part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greet, meet, massages, she has to do it. She’s very attractive, Jimmy", Brand insists.

The Reckoning, starring Steve Coogan, follows the years where Savile was at the height of fame - and held dark secrets.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter