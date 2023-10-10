Andrew Tate clashes with Jordan Peterson on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Andrew and Tristan Tate have called out Jordan Peterson for encouraging war as the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues.

In a recent stream, the controversial brothers, who consider themselves anti-war, smoked and played chess as they branded Peterson a 'hypocrite'.

"I find it extremely asinine and quite childish, hypocritical, and also disingenuous that people like Peterson would call for the genocide and call for war, when truthfully he would hate to be anywhere near a war", the former kickboxer blasted.

