The snake that terrorised Rylan Clark's home last year is back again

Just last year, Rylan Clark documented the terror he was being caused by a snake invading his home - and unfortunately for him, it's back again.

'SEND HELP OMG', the presenter wrote on social media, alongside CCTV footage of the scaly creature lurking around his indoor swimming pool.

'THAT'S TWICE NOW WTF WHY IS THIS HAPPENING', he added.

A local rescue centre have offered to come and pick up the creature, in the hope it won't come back for a third year in a row.

