Sofia Vergara has perfect response to interviewer who 'mocked' her accent

Sofia Vergara had no time for a TV host who mocked her over 'speaking better English' during a recent interview.

Appearing on El Hormiguero in Spain, Pablo Motos brought up her time on Modern Family, and asked 'how she says it'.

"I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah", she began, before dishing out the ultimate roasting, adding: "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you for a Golden Globe?"

