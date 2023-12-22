Logan Paul recreates South Park's Prime spoof after being parodied in new special

South Park parodied Logan Paul - and now the YouTuber has responded...by parodying himself.

In the new episode, Paul was portrayed as a Prime-guzzling, gilet-wearing mad man, and in response, he's become exactly that.

Throwing a bottle of the hydration drink over himself while in the gym, the influencer recreates the segment from the cartoon word-for-word, before encouraging people to go and watch the episode.

His business partner, KSI, doesn't seem as impressed that they've been parodied on the show.

