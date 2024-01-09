Paris Hilton has missing dog Diamond Baby cloned into two new dogs

Paris Hilton publicly documented her heartbreak at losing her beloved dog Diamond Baby in what was believed to be a coyote attack, but now she has him back...kind of.

In a recent episode of Paris In Love, the socialite revealed she had used 'cells' from the missing dog to have him cloned twice, and had two identical chihuahuas named Diamond and Baby as a result.

Teasing her mum, she executed a grand reveal similar to how she did when her son, Phoenix was born.

