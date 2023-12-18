Michael Owen sparks debate by rejecting huge charity sum on Deal Or No Deal

Michael Owen has divided Deal Or No Deal viewers after rejecting a big cash offer for charity during a special appearance on the show - and leaving with less.

Owen turned down the banker's offer of £10.2k, convinced that he'd have better money secured further into the game.

However, after starting out strong, things quickly took a turn, with £4,000 being in his box.

Now, fans are calling for him to make up the rest of the money out of his own pocket.

