Michelle Visage shares touching reason she embraces grey hair

Michelle Visage has shared the touching reason she chooses to embrace her aging grey hair, despite being under the pressure of the spotlight.

The RuPaul's Drag Race judge has sported a 'skunk stripe' at the front of her hair in recent years, after embracing it during lockdown.

"Men are able to age gracefully but women are held to this thing that we have to abide to", she told GMB.

"A woman should do what makes her happy...I'm 55 not 25 so why would I try to look 25?"

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter