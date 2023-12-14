YouTuber who 'dated Matt Rife' says he was dating seven girls at same time

YouTuber Brooke Schofield has revealed that when she was 'dating' Matt Rife, she was allegedly added to a group chat with seven other women who were dating him at the same time. Ouch.

"There were timelines, there were Venn diagrams, we were comparing notes", she said on Tana Mongeau's podcast, Cancelled.

“I’m telling you, Tana, for a man who doesn’t have time, this man had the most time.”

Rife has recently come under fire for starting his Netflix special with a joke about domestic violence.

