Kim Kardashian goes big at Christmas - she does have a $48 million mansion to fill after all.

However, one of her decorative choices this year has raised some eyebrows, with the reality star filling up her hallway with giant trees.

"Reminds me of the end of a car wash", one person wrote on social media.

The mum-of-four also opted for plain, white stockings hung above the fireplace, and a Chanel-themed tree in one of the bedrooms.

