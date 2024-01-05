Declan Donnelly surprises pub goers with impromptu performance

Declan Donnelly surprised pub-goers on New Year's Eve in Northumberland when he took to the stage for an impromptu performance of Billy Joel's 'Piano Man'.

The TV host was at his local, The Badger in Ponteland, when he joined a pianist from local band The Optics on stage for the performance, occasionally catching the giggles at himself.

One punter revealed that he's no stranger to a karaoke session at the pub either.

