Trans bookbinder on a mission to remove JK Rowling from all Harry Potter books

A bookbinder is taking a stand against JK Rowling by removing her name from as many Harry Potter books as possible following issues surrounding transphobia.

Laur Flom, 23, who is transgender, tracks down second-hand copies, replaces the covers without the author's name, and re-sells them for £140.

Each book takes around 12 hours to re-bind and a portion of profits goes to transgender charities.

"This project isn't about the 'death of the author', that's impossible", Laur says.

"[The reactions are] mostly good, the majority of my comments are positive."

