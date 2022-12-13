Christmas fanatic insists you've been putting the lights on your tree wrong

A Christmas professional has been dishing out advice on the best way to decorate your home this festive season - and it turns out that the typical way of adding lights to a tree is actually wrong.

@mrsclarehoops says you shouldn't be 'coiling' your Christmas tree lights, but instead creating a zig-zag formation, which stops wastage round the back of the tree.

Not only that, but if they break, you can take them off more easily without removing all of your other decorations.

The more you know!

