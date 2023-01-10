An unexpected London hotel dubbed one of the 'most romantic' ahead of Valentine's Day

London's Hilton Bankside Hotel has been dubbed one of the 'most romantic' to visit this Valentine's Day thanks to its Instagram-worthy design and trendy clientele - without the unattractive price tag of some of the capital's other major five-star hotels.

Those who venture to the date spot (complete with romantic restaurant to match) near the vibrant South Bank can indulge in spa treatments, a subterranean pool, or even snap up the property's luxury penthouse apartment with sprawling views of the city.

It's officially time to start dropping hints to your partner.



