Real-life Santa splashes over £15,000 on Christmas presents for underprivileged kids

A Leeds man dubbed the "real-life Santa" has spent over £15,000 on Christmas gifts for underprivileged kids this festive season.

Reese Fletcher turned timber into over 1,600 Christmas trees, which they sold for £10 each to raise the money.

The 31-year-old and his friends filled over 37 trollies with toys, and spent a further £4,000 on gift cards for teenagers, before donating them. Any money left over from their £22,000 budget was donated to a suicide prevention charity.

