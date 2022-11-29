Man paralysed from the neck down is back in the gym after just six months

A 27-year-old man who was left paralysed after contracting Guillain-Barre syndrome, has made it back into the gym after just six months.

Cody Hively, from Los Angeles, had to learn how to walk again after being left in a vegetative state for a month.

"It was my discipline and determination to recover that helped my get back on my feet so quickly", he says.

"I never thought I was going to die, one to 20 people die from what I had, but I never lost hope," he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.