Dog gets transformed into The Grinch during festive trip to the groomer

One dog owner has been sharing her dog's festive transformation during a trip to the groomer in a TikTok that sees the pup turn into The Grinch.

The schnauzer, owned by Ashley Spielmann, was dyed green (with dog-safe dye of course), and given a little Santa t-shirt to complete his new look.

Spielmann has even been sharing follow-up videos of the dog getting ready to 'steal presents from under the tree' - just like the character his fur is modelled after.

