Stacey Solomon shows off incredible DIY pampas Christmas tree

DIY queen Stacey Solomon has been showing off her Christmas hacks over on TikTok, and one thing that's caught the eye of thousands is an incredible pampas tree, made by hand.

The presenter filmed how she created the modern take on a traditional Christmas tree, by cutting down stems of pampas from her neighbour's garden (with permission of course), and layered them over the branches of her tree.

While it looks incredible, she has warned people it's flammable, so not suitable for lights or to be left near heat.

