Influencer marrying step brother hits back at haters - and insists it's 'cute'

A 22-year-old couple are going viral on TikTok for speaking openly about getting engaged as step-siblings.

Vicky Papadakis and Matt Kiatipis from Canada openly mock the hate they get for being together, by referring to each other as 'step brother' and 'step sister' in videos about their relationship.

Their parents are married to one another, which is how they know each other.

However, they take hate on the chin, and many in the comments support their - because there's nothing biological about how they're related.

