Charcuterie artist shows how to build a super-satisfying meat and cheese board

x
Video
A charcuterie artist is itching the brains of those who love organisation with a perfectly-presented meat and cheese board for Christmas.
Dana Berbenich regularly goes viral for her creations, which are dubbed a 'foodie work of art' and a complete explosion of colours and textures.
In this particular clip, she uses double cream brie, truffle-marinated goat cheese, and honey before bulking the board out with items including dry salami, hot sopressata, and red grapes.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next Lifestyle