Mum reveals simple way to stop condensation on your windows for just 65p

A busy mum has shared her quick 64p hack to stop her windows from bringing condensation into her home.

Nazia Safa, 30, had originally tried washing up liquid to solve the problem, but found that regular salt from her cupboard was doing an even better job.

Condensation is one of the biggest issues facing home-owners during the colder months - especially if you have the heating on.

“I think the salt absorbs the moisture", she says.

“You just put a little bit of salt in a bowl and leave it overnight.

