Corgis in Christmas jumpers parade through London and it's ridiculously cute

A huge group of Corgis have been spotted parading the streets of London as part of an annual Christmas tradition - this time celebrating the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The pups, which were known as the monarch's favourite breed, were dressed to impress in their Christmas jumpers, just in time for the snowfall that swept across the capital.

The event started in 2018, and has had fans flocking to see the adorable dogs every year since.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.