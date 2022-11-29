England fan finds 'hidden Qatari city' that allegedly housed migrant workers

An England fan in Qatar has documented the moment he stumbled across an eerie abandoned apartment block, which is thought to have housed migrant workers building the stadiums.

Rob Dawley, 21, was refused entry to a 'migrant camp' he stumbled upon, before making friends with security guards in Mesaieed, who let him have a look around another one.

"The infrastructure was brilliant, there were two balconies in the flat and one of the rooms had an en-suite", he said.

"Of course it depends how many people were staying in the flat."

