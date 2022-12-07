A woman who used to spent £2,600 a year on fried chicken has shared her weight loss (and money-saving) journey, after a total stranger called her a "fat b****".

Makeda Roberts, 27, has dropped eight stone since starting home workouts in January 2021, when the passerby called her "beautiful" before adding that they were "joking".

"I was addicted to fried chicken - I would eat it three times a week from Morleys", she says of that time.

"I wear things [now] I would never wear before and I've lost weight everywhere."

