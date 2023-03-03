Baby hippo compares its mouth size to father's in adorable clip

Father and son hippo duo at Cincinnati Zoo, Tucker and Fritz, have been seen 'comparing' their mouth sizes in an adorable new clip.

Fritz is just a baby, having been born in 2022, but looks determined as he mimicks the giant hippos actions.

According to the zoo, hippos use their mouths to play, show affection, give warnings, and explore their world, which makes the video even sweeter.

Fiona, one of the zoo's most famous animals, is the mother of Fritz.

