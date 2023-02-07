Tattoo artist's dog becomes 'support animal' for those getting inked

A dog in Thailand is going viral for its adorable new job as a support animal for those getting tattoos.

Med Busy regularly climbs onto customers and goes to sleep as they get their inking in Bangkok, and it distracts them from the pain.

"It's a great way for people to have some comfort while they receive their tattoos", says owner, Kullissara Narkkerd, who adds that the dog wags its tail as a 'congratulations' when they're done.

