Tourist discovers town in Argentina where everyone speaks Welsh

Tourists travelling around Patagonia, Argentina, have discovered a town where everyone speaks Welsh.

Emmy and Simon, also known as the 'Weird Couple', ended up in Gaiman, where the Welsh settled in the 1800s, and have since continued the language and traditions of the country.

Showing TikTok followers around the town, the walls are painted with huge dragon murals paying homage to the country, and school children are taught the language to help preserve it.

