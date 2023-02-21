We test if TikTok's viral air fryer hack for Pancake Day really works

A new air fryer hack is going viral on TikTok for Pancake Day, and we put it to the test to see if you really need the pan in pancakes.

Taking a ready-made mix, we layered up the pancakes in the air fryer, separated by baking paper at 200 degrees for 15 minutes.

However, the results weren't what the internet promised.

The pancakes were sloppy and still somehow undercooked. We'll be sticking to a pan - or better yet - ordering in.

