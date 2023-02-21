Super rare condition links woman's eye movements to her jaw

A woman with a rare condition which links her eye movements to her jaw is going viral for her honesty and awareness.

Mandy Bardisbanian, 33, is one of only 300 people in the world with Marcus Gunn Jaw-winking Syndrome - causing her eyes to move when she moves her mouth.

"I think I became emo just so I would be able to cover my eye with my hair", she says.

"The hardest part is always hitting post, because I'm exposing something about myself that I've tried to hide for my whole life."

