TikToker eats at 'worst-rated restaurant' in London - and it's not that bad

A TikToker who has tried the 'worst-rated restaurant' in London was actually pleasantly surprised by the experience.

@oneteafood discovered 'Palace Restaurant and Café' near Green Park, which had racked up an average star rating of 1.9.

"The service was not as bad as I expected", she said in the video, adding that the owner told her to 'enjoy' her meal. "I actually found the sandwich quite tasty."

However, the one downfall was that the handle of the cutlery was sticky, making her question the hygiene.

