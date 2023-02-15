Backpacker left in shock spotting cheeky monkey chugging from her water bottle

A British backpacker has shared the shock moment she looked out of a hotel room window to find a monkey on the balcony, chugging water from her bottle.

Kate Etheridge watched in disbelief as the primate leaped onto the table to grab an ice-cold drink, while travelling on the island of Koh Phi Phi, Thailand.

While she sounded panicked, the animal didn't seem to mind.

After he was done, the monkey quickly scurried away as if nothing had happened.

