Experts have revealed the simple test you can do to see if your diamonds are real or fake - and it's super handy when it comes to purchasing an expensive gem too.

All you'll need is a piece of paper and a pen, and you'll simply need to draw a line, before placing the stone on top of it.

If you can see the line through the diamond, it's bad news, but if the line disappears, you've bagged yourself a quality jewel.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters